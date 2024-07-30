ON SATURDAY, June 27, the MonRoss Trailblazers showcased their prowess across multiple Parkrun events with many strong finishes and personal bests being achieved.
At Ross-on-Wye, Sam Harness finished twelfth with a time of 22:26, demonstrating strong consistency. Rob Vidler made an impact, securing sixteenth place in 23:29, which was a personal best improvement of one minute and ten seconds.
Catherine Finlay achieved her fastest Parkrun of the year, placing twenty-fourth with a time of 24:21. Tony Davies rounded out the team’s strong performance, finishing thirty-first in 25:28.
The MonRoss Trailblazers were well-represented at Mallards Pike, where Emma Davies completed her forty-third Parkrun with a time of 26:18, securing thirty-sixth place. Rosie Davies finished forty-third with a time of 27:13.
The Lytham Hall Parkrun saw Faye Johnson achieve an impressive sixth place with a time of 20:24.
Rachael Aitken made her mark at Longrun Meadow with a time of 24:24, finishing ninety-second. This run was notable for being her second-fastest Parkrun ever and her quickest in over two years.
Neil Harper also represented the team at Long Eaton, securing fifty-first place with a time of 20:48.
The weekend's results highlighted the strength and depth of the MonRoss Trailblazers.