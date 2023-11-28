FIVE Mon Ross-Trailblazers headed for reservoir country and the Elan Valley Ten Mile race organised by Rhayader Running Club a week last Saturday, along a beautiful sceneic route in wintery conditions.
For Matt Webb and Rosie Davies, it was their first race for Trailblazers.
And starting and finishing near the Elan Valley Visitor Centre, Matt was first local runner home in 41st in one hour 18 mins 39 secs, while Rosie in 103rd in 1.34.23 picked up a prize as the youngest competitor in the 163-strong field.
Emma Davies was 64th in 1.23.39 and third fastest women’s over-45.
Sophie Williams was 84th in 1.29.32, a second and a place ahead of Gavin Jones.
The same day, Rebecca and Rich Foster took on the challenging Blorenge Fell Race near Abergavenny, which attracted nearly a hundred runners.
The 3.5-mile route has over 1600 foot of elevation, and Rich finished 28th in 42.49, while Rebecca was 91st in 1.02.30.