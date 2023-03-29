NO LESS than 13 Monross Trailblazers joined nearly 1,000 other runners in the Forest of Dean Spring Half Marathon on Sunday.
Matthew Hall was first home in 74th in 1hr 34mins, followed by Alice Taylor in 99th who was second over-35 woman in 1.36.
Rob Potter was 102nd in 1.37, Dan Grey 140th in 1.40, and Emma Davies 273rd and seveth over-50 woman in 1.48.
Grant White was 276th in 1.49, Neil Harper 281st in 1.49, and Sophie Williams, Gavin Jones, Emily Harrison and Vanessa Ward crossed together in 2.01 using it as part of a long steady training run. Club mate Isabel Harding finished 652nd in 2.11 and raised £425 for the Miscarriage Association (www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Isabel-harding-half).
Barry Davies supported his sister to run her first half marathon and they did it in a time of 2.34.
First in the Forest of Dean Rotary Club event, which incorporated the British Trail Running Championships, was Lee Gratton of Rugeley Runners who sprinted home two minutes clear in 1.10.28.
Fastest woman was Hannah Cowley of Cheshire Dragons in 1.27.53. Results at www.forestofdean-halfmarathon.co.uk