FOREST MP Mark Harper says he had a great day visiting the Wyedean Rally a week last Saturday November (18), held over some 40 miles of woodland tracks near the Speech House.
He was full of praise for the annual event, which turns 50 in two years’ time, and said: “Despite the somewhat pessimistic forecast, we managed to stay relatively dry!
“The Motorsport UK team, supported by a large number of skilled volunteers from around the country including the Forest of Dean, did a great job organising and running this well-supported annual event situated in the heart of the Forest of Dean.
“Rally HQ was based at Forest Hills Golf Club with the service area just across the road. As well as delivering an exciting competitive rally there is a huge focus on safety both for those taking part and those watching the event from vantage points around the Forest course.
“ It was brilliant to see the event in action and witness the high level of skill, dedication, and years of hard work put in by the drivers, co-drivers and their support teams. Many congratulations to Matthew Hirst and Declan Dear for finishing the competition in first place.
The Wyedean Rally has been an annual motorsport event in the Forest of Dean.
“And even before the rally made its way to the forest, the Forest of Dean Motor Club (FODMC) has been a large influence on motorsport events across England.”