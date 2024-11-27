MONMOUTH Tri Club have raised a whopping £2,556 with a 5km charity swim for Cancer Research UK.
Organised by club chair and local businesswoman Sharon Neville, the swim saw nine club members slog out 200 laps at the Monmouth Sports Club pool.
“So many of us know someone, loved ones, friends and family who have unfortunately lost lives due to cancer,” says Sharon, who owns the Perfect Measure beauty salon in Ross-on-Wye.
“This charity is so close to my heart, and I’ve been so overwhelmed by the support so many people have given to our event.”
Sharon was joined by members and friends Phil Tilley, Victoria Baker, Renske Bouwens, James Peters, Andrew Hillis, Antony Wright, Phil Delaney and Stephen Pitcher.
The fundraising smashed the original target of £500, and the event was also supported by a charity bake sale during the swim, with all proceeds donated to the charity.
To support the fundraiser, go to JustGiving and search for ‘Monmouth Tri club 5k Big swim Nov 11th 2024 fundraiser for Cancer Research UK’.