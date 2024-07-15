THERE was no Sunday rest for some intrepid Monmouth Tri Club members, reports KELLY SALTER.
Phil Tilley, Matt Unsworth and Tim Morris took on the Cotswold Classic middle distance triathlon relay near Cirencester under the Monmouth Tri Club Old Guys moniker.
However, the team proved there’s nothing like a good vintage, with Phil tackling the 1.2 mile lake swim, Tim smashing the 56-mile cycle and Matt racing the final leg with a 13.1 mile run, finishing first in 4 hours 48mins 37secs.
Club mate Victoria Baker also took on the relay with her father and sister, with their Team Laner hot on the OId Guys’ heels in second with 5.14.07.
Martin Adams also showed his mettle in the Swansea Ironman 70.3, finishing in 6.26.13 after conquering a 1.2-mile sea swim, a 56-mile hilly bike ride through the Gower and a 13.1 mile run to improving his PB by 48 minutes.
“I loved it and had amazing support from everyone,” he said after an estimated 20,000 spectators visited Swansea for the event.
For more information on your friendly local tri club, see www.monmouthtriclub.org