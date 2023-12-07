THE final of the Forest of Dean Monday Night Darts League at took place at Milkwall Football Club with another display worthy of being on the TV.
The evening started with the three-a-side although Broadwell Community Club only had two players, Nathen Meredith and Shauna Skidmore.
They were up against Dave Russell, Aaron Giles and Alfie Deane of Berry Hill Social Club who came out 3-0 winners.
There were some great games in this match – Dave Russell playing with one of the boys from the JDC academy at Berry Social club, Alfie Deane who is only 15, and Aaron who is only in his 20s.
Next up was Tufthorn Inn, Milkwall against Rising Sun Breathein the team knockout.
The Tufthorn team of Nigel Westlake, Jack Crook (captain) Kim Akers, Rich Jones, Mark Blandford, Taylor Morgan, Paul Akers and Steve Tyler were the 8-5 the winners. Tufthorn were also the league winners.
Next on stage were Taylor Morgan and Steve Tyler of Tufthorn against Matt Chandler and Darren McCoy of Berry Hill Social Club in the pairs. Matt and Darren won 3-2.
Mark Blandford of Tufthorn played Craig Great arrows at Monday darts final Smith of Royal Springs, Lydbrook in the singles.
These game had it all high starts 180s and high checkouts with Mark was the winner 3-0.
Mark, now as part of winning the singles knockout, will play the last game versus Adrian Jackpot Lewis on December 9 at Berry Hill Social Club.
Thanks to Milkwall Football Club for the venue Heather Grindle for the refreshments the callers and markers - Ben Howellls, Gary Lee, Colin Lee, Geoff Prosser, Kenton Bailey, Gray Grindle without these people finals night would not take place.