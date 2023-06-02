TWO big innings by middle order batsmen by Dan Jarvis and Kade Clowes put Westbury on the path to victory at Chipping Campden.
Jarvis hit a quick-fire 61 off 47 balls, Kade Clowes hit 48 and Dan Hockaday contributed 41 as Westbury set a target of 255 for the win.
The game was also notable when one of the Chipping Campden was given his marching orders in unusual circumstance
Things got off to a shaky start for Westbury as they lost opener Daniel Anderson to a catch on his first ball.
Dev Rogers joined Alex Wyman at the crease and they put on 51 for the second wicket.
The partnership was broken when Wyman went to a catch off Campden’s bowler of the day Finn Fontaine who finished with figures of 3-32.
Wyman’s 21 included four fours and Westbury were 52-2.
Francis Stirrup hit a couple of boudaries as he scored 12 off 13 balls before being caught lbw.
The visitors were 83-3 and there was a bit of a wobble as they lost Rogers with only three having been added to the total.
Rogers hit five boundaries as he posted 33 off 43 balls before holing out to David Moore off the bowling of Fontaine.
When Jarvis entered the fray, Westbury were 86-4 with Jake Bonser on one.
They put on 39 for the fifth wicket before Bonser was caught for seven with the score on 125.
Jarvis was on 32 when he was joined by Clowes and the score had moved on to 158 when Jarvis became the last wicket to fall having hit 10 boundaries in his 61.
Westbury still had plenty in the tank and between them Clowes and Hockaday put another 98 runs onto the total.
Clowes hit four fours and a six in his undefeated 48 and Hockaday also made four boundaries in his 41 not out.
In reply, the home side got off to a strong start with their openers putting on 59 for the first wicket.
Ed Edgington made the breakthrough when he bowled Daniel Moore for the first of his three wickets.
Edgington struck again with the score on 95 when he bowled Sam Nicholls and followed up with the wicket of Tom Clarkson to make it 112-3.
Devin Rogers and Dan Hockaday each claimed two wickets and there was one each for Kade Clowes and Jon Hargreaves.
Seven home wickets were bowled, Richard Poole claimed a catch and Hockaday had one leg before.
But Finn Fontaine was dismissed for “obstructing the field”.
According to Law 37.1.1, a batsmen is guilty of the offence if “he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action” or under Law 37.1.2 “he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat.”