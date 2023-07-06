South Herefordshire Golf Club’s Ladies’ Club Championships were held over two days on June 20 and 23, with a good turnout for the event, reports SUE WILSON.
Tee times were delayed on the first day at the Upton Bishop course due to heavy rain the day before, but once again, the great groundsmen got to work and all was set to go, albeit slightly later than expected.
The weather remained glorious for the remainder of the event, and after the first day, there were very good scores for both the net and gross titles. After a hard fought second day, and more very good scores, the Ladies’ Champion was Lynn Relph, with an impressive gross score of 85 on the second day, followed by Jill Wargen as runner up.
Lynn’s round included two birdies and six pars.
Nett prize winner was Catriona Brown, with Emma Leivers second.
The winner of Division 2 was Patsy Gronland.
SHGC, president Lynn Relph presented the prize to Catriona, with Sarah Creighton (proprietor) presenting Lynn’s trophy.