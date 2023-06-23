Usk 1st XI blitzed Swansea outfit Clyadach for just 67 runs at home on Saturday before cantering to the winning line in 14 overs.
The South Wales Premier League Two hosts took the first five wickets for just four runs before Jack Todd with 31 and Matthew Williams at least reached double figures.
Freddie Wolfenden with 3-6 off five overs and Ben Jones with 2-15 off 10 ripped apart the top order before former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar polished off the tail with five for 25 off 9.5 overs.
Oliver Robson with 23 not out and Mika Ekstrom 20 not out then eased Usk home to 68-2 for an eight-wicket win.
Amit Aswani scored 44, Dave Harding-Smith 36 and Jarrod Bluck 30 as the 2nds scored 190-8 off their 40 overs in their South East Wales 4 match away to Dinas Powys 1sts.
Dougie Spencer caught opener Lloyd Dimauro for a duck off Jake Roderick’s bowling, but the hosts then took control, reaching 192-5 with 4.2 overs to spare.
The 3rds racked up 295-9 off 40 overs at home to Lisvane 4ths in Division 10, and then restricted them to 161-6 in reply for a 134-run win.
But on Sunday, Newport 1st XI were in the driving seat at home to Usk 1sts, scoring 268-6 off 40 overs in their Welsh Cup South East zone final before bowling the visitors out for 168 in 31.1 overs, Oliver Robson top-scoring for the visitors with 40, backed by Hugo Caldicott with 30.
Chepstow 1st XI were set 211-9 off 50 overs by hosts Carmarthen Wanderers in South Wales Premier Two on Saturday, Sam Hope-Bell taking three wickets and Filip Chitins two.
And 76 from fifth man Carwyn Davies, who shared a 91-run fifth-wicket partnership with Ben-Hope-Bell (34 not out), fired them to 212-6 with three overs to spare for a four-wicket win.
A huge 166 not out from third man Aaron Davies, including 15 fours and six sixes, and 95 from opener Jamie Rayner, catapulted Chepstow 2nds to 310-2 off their 45 overs at home to Llanarth 1st XI in SEW 5.
The pair shared a second-wicket partnership of 218 before four wickets from Malith Madurasinghe and two apiece from Ben Pilot and Josh Tregaskes helped dismiss the visitors for 117 in 34 overs, skipper Ollie Mann top-scoring for the villagers with 31.
The 3rds were equally dominant away to Blackwood 3rds in SEW 12E, restricting the hosts to 134-7 off 40 overs before racing to 135-3 in the 22nd over.
Chris Archer, Bruno Chitnis and Harry Harkins secured wicket braces, before Archer carried his bat for 54, backed by Alun Jones with 32.
The 1st XI were also on song on Sunday in the Macey Cup 20-over format, limiting visitors Machen to 87-9, Lewys Jones and Mitchell Harris taking three wickets each, and then blasting 88-2 in 14.4 overs to secure an eight-wicket win, Scott Bailey hitting an unbeaten 39.
Penallt and Redbrook won a thriller with three balls to spare away to Newent Lions in Cheltenham/Gloucester/Forest One West.
The hosts set a target of 223-8 off their 40 overs, Chris Margetts and Geoff Eaves with wicket braces.
But an unbeaten 44 from Tim Swanson and 16 not out from Myles Ruck saw the visitors home to 226-6, backed by 44 from Graham Emerson, 28 from Graham Hyde and 26 from Margetts.
Chris Tookey hit 76 for Goodrich at home to Builth in Marches One, supported by Joseph Griffiths with 36 and Ralph Heaven Richards with 33 as they reached 244 all out in 45 overs.
And Tookey took three wickets and Griffiths and Matt Young two apiece as the visitors were dismissed for 168 in the 32nd over for a 76-run win.
Dave Myatt hit 35 and Henry King 27 as Llanarth 2nds reached 184-7 off 40 overs in SEW 12E.
But visitors Abercarn 2nds reached 185-3 with 3.5 overs left to claim a seven-wicket win.