Forest Hills Junior Theo Roberts won the March Vase individual stableford, writes Geoff Norris.
The 11-year-old returned a score of 47 off his 48 handicap to win by five from Scott Ayers with a six under par 42
Steve Jones was third on countback back with 40 from Ashley James, David Gardiner and Josh Goode.
There were nine twos, including, eagles on the par four 10th, by Josh Goode, OJ Etheridge and Steve Jones
The Seniors’ individual stableford on Thursday was played in the warmest day of the year and the heat was reflected in the scores registered.
Nigel Thompson won Division One with 40 points. Terry Davies second with 38, and Paul Morphey third on 36.
Division Two was won on countback by Stuart Mudway with 39 ahead of Mark Graham, with Steve Keepax third a shot behind.
A score of 41 would normally be a winning total but in Division Three Adrian Vines’s back nine of 25 meant that Chas Challis was pushed into second. Martin Shipley was third with a level par 36.
On Saturday,.
Sunday saw Mark Graham hold his captain’s drive in ahead of the Derek Parker Trophy.
After caressing his ball 254 yards down the middle of the first fairway, he was able to let out a very audible sigh of relief.
The Better Ball competition was won by Rowland Joyce and Gary Davies with 46.
Countback was required to sort out the minor places as Terry Davies and Gary French, Andy Shenton and John Watkins and Steve Cole and Tony Laws, all finished a shot adrift on 45.
Gary Davies won the prize for guessing the length of the captain’s drive.
The nearest-the-pin prize went to Chris Belfitt on the eighth, Will Birch on the 14th, and Conor Burris on the 17th.