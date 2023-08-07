Violet, who rowed for Monmouth Comprehensive Boat Club and Wales juniors last year, has enjoyed a stellar season as part of the Wycliffe squad near Gloucester, helping them win the Championship girls’ 8s at the national Schools’ Head of the River in London in March, U17 titles at the UK Junior Sculling Head and Regatta, and junior quadruple sculls at the prestigious Henley Women’s Regatta in June, before also helping her boat to the final at Henley Royal Regatta