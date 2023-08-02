WALES head coach Warren Gatland has named his senior men’s XV for the Vodafone Summer Series match against England this Saturday at Principality Stadium (5 August, KO 5.30pm BST live on Prime Video in English and Welsh).
Leigh Halfpenny is named at fullback and due to win his 100th Wales cap, having made his senior international debut on the wing against South Africa on 8 November 2008 while a teenager.
And Monmouthshire star Ben Carter, who played as a junior at Caldicot RFC, is on the bench and could be in line to win his 1oth
Halfpenny was awarded his 50th cap against Ireland in the 2014 Six Nations, becoming the youngest men’s player to do so at the time.
George North – who lives at Goitre near Abergavenny and will start at centre on Saturday – broke that record a year later.
Keiron Assiratti (tighthead prop), Corey Domachowski (loosehead prop) and Max Llewellyn (centre) are all selected in the starting XV for their first senior Wales caps.
Henry Thomas and Taine Plumtree, named among the replacements, are also in line to make their senior Wales debuts this weekend.
Jac Morgan starts at openside flanker and is named captain for this fixture – his first time for the senior side after previously captaining Wales at U20 level.
Joining Morgan in the back row are Christ Tshiunza (blindside flanker) and Aaron Wainwright (No. 8).
Dafydd Jenkins and Will Rowlands pair up together in the second row. Rowlands makes his first Wales appearance since injury last autumn, as does Ryan Elias who returns to the starting line up at hooker.
Gareth Davies starts at scrum-half with Scarlets’ teammate Sam Costelow at fly-half. Rio Dyer and Louis Rees-Zammit complete the starting line-up on the wings.
Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith and Ben Carter join Henry Thomas and Plumtree as the forward cover among the replacements.
Rounding out the match day 23, covering the Wales back line, are Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar and Mason Grady.
Gatland said: “I’ve been really pleased with the players’ effort and commitment in Turkey, Switzerland and the mini camps in Wales prior, but now it’s about putting what we’ve been training into practice.
“We’re excited to get out on the pitch at Principality Stadium this Saturday – it’s always so special playing at home in front of our amazing fans.
“There is some great competition among the squad in all positions and we’ve selected a team this week with a few debutants, because we want to give them the opportunity to see what they can do. There’s a lot to play for over the next three matches and everyone is still in contention to make that final squad for France.
On the captaincy Gatland added: “We’ve named Jac as captain for this match and it is a great honour for him to be leading his country.
“We’ll be looking at probably having a different captain for each of the matches as we give as many as possible in the squad an opportunity to impress, but also mindful about potential combinations as we get closer to naming the World Cup squad.
On Leigh Halfpenny’s milestone Gatland said: “I’d like to make a special mention for Leigh Halfpenny who will win his 100th cap for Wales on Saturday.
“Reaching this milestone is an incredible achievement and testament to the player and person Leigh is. I know it will be a very special day for him and all his family.
“There are some tickets still available this weekend and we’d encourage as many fans as possible to come down to celebrate Leigh’s achievement with us and see the new players making their Wales debuts.”
Wales senior men’s XV to play England in the 2023 Vodafone Summer Series, Saturday 5 August, KO 5.30pm BST. Live on Prime Video in English and Cymraeg
15. Leigh Halfpenny (unattached / heb glwb – 99 caps) 14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby / Caerloyw – 25 caps) 13. George North (Ospreys / Gweilch – 113 caps) 12. Max Llewellyn (Gloucester Rugby / Caerloyw – uncapped / heb gap) 11. Rio Dyer (Dragons RFC / Dreigiau – 7 caps) 10. Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 2 caps) 9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 67 caps) 1. Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – uncapped / heb gap) 2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 33 caps) 3. Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – uncapped / heb gap) 4. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs / Caerwysg – 6 caps) 5. Will Rowlands (Dragons RFC / Dreigiau – 23 caps) 6. Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs / Caerwysg – 5 caps) 7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys / Gweilch – 9 caps) : captain / capten 8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons RFC / Dreigiau – 37 caps)
Replacements 16. Elliot Dee (Dragons RFC / Dreigiau– 41 caps) 17. Nicky Smith (Ospreys / Gweilch– 42 caps) 18. Henry Thomas (Montpellier – uncapped / heb gap) 19. Ben Carter (Dragons RFC / Dreigiau– 9 caps) 20. Taine Plumtree (Scarlets – uncapped / heb gap) 21. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 45 cap) 22. Dan Biggar (Toulon – 107 caps) 23. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 2 caps)