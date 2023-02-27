A VERY determined Lydney second team turned up at Katharine Lady Berkeley’s School on an extremely cold and early Saturday morning for the game against Dursley I.
From the start, the Berkeley Division One game in the West Women’s Hockey League game was hard work, facing physical and out-spoken opposition.
It took Lydney a good 15 minutes to get into the game, seeing multiple turnovers and big tackles in the midfield.
However, strong attacking pressure resulted in a number of penalty corners, with a fantastic rebound swing in mid-air from Lucy Prior seeing the ball slammed into the back of the net.
Half time, and 1-0 up, the team was full of confidence, but the lead was slim.
The opposition were strong and determined in their defence. Even with 85 per cent of the possession, Lydney struggled to get the ball into the D and over the goal-line.
The last 15 minutes were tense as Dursley had a couple of brilliant counter attacks. A beautiful high, looping goal from Lydney’s Bryony Morgan was unfortunately disallowed but at the final whistle the 1-0 scoreline remained.
Credit goes to the second team débutantes who stepped in bravely and held their own in this high-pressure game.
The team was also grateful to the dedicated supporters who braved the cold to cheer them on a
Lydney II travel to Bristol to face Redland III on Saturday and Westberries III on Sunday.