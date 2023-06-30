The thriving women’s section at Monmouth Cricket Club fielded two teams on the same day for softball and hardball matches.
First-time captain Clare Dunsford led Monmouth’s softball team to a hard-fought 13-run victory against Ebbw Vale in their first match at the Wales Women’s Softball Festival in Glangrwyney near Abergavenny.
Monmouth’s highlight was the excellent opening stand between Kay Cooper and Leslie Saunders, who recorded the highest pairs partnership of the match, scoring 35.
The hard-working Monmouth side, sponsored by Latorre Consultancy, lost a tough second game to a strong Panteg team by 24 runs.
But well done to Clare, Lesley, Jane Brennan, Sarah Codd, Linda Powles and Kay for all their efforts during the tournament.
Over in the Welsh capital, Monmouth produced a very good performance in a nine-wicket defeat against table-topping Cardiff in Division 1 of the South Wales Women’s Hardball League.
Bea Jones (39) and opening batter Helen McGloin (37) put on an excellent 93-run second-wicket partnership for Monmouth before Helen was dismissed by the accurate bowling of Isabella Gardner-Davis who went on to take a hat-trick.
Efa Williams (3) and Holly Morgan (1) also picked up wickets for the hosts, with Monmouth finishing on 143-7 from 30 overs.
Monmouth were made to feel the extra effort of fielding a player short, with Beca Evans (57), Efa (30) and Lucy King (18) batting well for Cardiff.
Lauren Maguire took a catch off her sister Shannon’s bowling, but no other Monmouth bowlers were able to convert their considerable effort into wickets.
Opener Marta Fernandez (0-19 from 3 overs) and Ellie Potter-Irwin (0-26 from 5.4 overs) both bowled particularly well as Cardiff eventually finished on 145-1 from 22.4 overs.
Monmouth had kicked off their busy weekend on the Friday night with a battling display in a six-wicket defeat at Newbridge in their final group match in the Women’s Welsh Hundred Cup.
Shannon Maguire (30 retired, not out) and Pen Boyle enjoyed a quick-fire 42-run opening stand in just nine overs before Kelly Chilton took the first wicket for Newbridge.
Captain Lauren Maguire (11 not out) also made a notable contribution as Monmouth posted 92-3 from their 100 deliveries.
In reply, Monmouth waited just two balls before the tidy Meg Maguire broke through to claim the first Newbridge wicket.
Despite economical bowling from Lauren, Pen and Mai Harris and quick fielding, which included a catch by Pen off Shannon’s bowling and a run out by Jill Jones, Newbridge took control.
Angela Thomas (33 retired, not out), Amanda Williams (18) and Emma Thomas (14) eventually guided Newbridge to the target with five overs to spare.
The Women’s and Girls’ section at Monmouth Cricket Club provides both fun and competitive cricket to players of all abilities. It’s a great way to improve your mental wellbeing, learn new skills, make friends and join a community. No prior experience in playing cricket is needed.
Training takes place on Thursday evenings at Monmouth Sports Ground – Girls (U9-U13) 5.30-6.15pm; Women’s softball 6.15-7.15pm; Women’s hardball 7.15pm onwards.