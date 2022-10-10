Wyedean Rally returns this weekend after sabbatical
Subscribe newsletter
RALLYING returns to the Forest this weekend after a few years’ sabbatical with the Vantage Point Business Village, Xite Nootropic Energy, Richard Cole Contracting Wyedean Stages Rally in association with KGD Hereford.
Despite major events over the next four weekends, the Wyedean has a full entry of 90, such is its popularity, writes Paul Willetts.
This year’s event is based out of Coleford with 41 miles over seven test and is a round of Pirelli Welsh, HRCR Stage Masters IPS Paint Rally Challenge, Motorsport UK English and ANWCC championships.
Twice winner Nik Elsmore is seeded at three with Rob Fagg calling the notes in the CDS Taxis Lancer Evo 9.
His knowledge and commitment will produce a great fight with Bob Morgan, another local who is having an excellent season, together with Ade Williams in the Winner Garage Skoda Fabia R5.
The duo currently sit second in the Welsh championship and a win would put the icing on the cake for this Wyedean veteran.
Morgan is now armed with a proper machine and rumour has it that this could be the Cinderford businessman’s final Wyedean and his last year of rallying so it would be a fitting way to end a career that dates back to 1976.
Another former winner, Matt Hirst, is top seed.
He will be looking to seal the Welsh championship title on the event together with Declan Dear in the Fiesta R5 and so may not worry about going for overall victory but looking at the bigger picture.
Second seed young James Giddings is someone who is getting quicker with every event in the Fordpad Lancer Evo 9 and he will have the experienced Aled Davies alongside and so can’t be discounted.
There is a fascinating two wheel- drive with the very fast Irish duo Michael McDaid & Declan Casey in the in the historic spec RS1800 right behind is Seb Perez, son of former Wyedean victor Steve, with Gary McElhinney in a brand new Porsche 911.
Local boys Tim Freeman with the evergreen Cliffy Simmons will be pushing him along in the Escort RS1800
It’s a welcome return for Jason Gardner with Matt Davis on the notes in the Brecon View Plumbing Escort RS1800.
One person to watch is Jonathan Brace together with the vastly experienced Paul Spooner on board the Braces Bread Escort RS1600.
Brace’s speed and commitment this year has been amazing since switching to the mk1 Escort built by Dave Jenkins Motorsport.
Boyd Kershaw is another very quick Escort-mounted driver in his modern Escort RS1800.
Husband and wife duo Nigel and Karen Jenkins will head up the 1400 class in the NJ Autos Vauxhall Nova .
A spokesman for the event said: “It’s lovely to have the event back – it’s been a hard road to get here.
”A huge thanks to everyone who’s made it happen and our sponsors of course.
“I think people overlook what the event brings to the area especially in revenue, the Forest of Dean has got huge motorsport history and the event is just one day out of 365 in a year.
“We’ve a full entry plenty of local interest all the way through the field and we could have another local victor come Saturday evening also there is a vast amount of locals battling against rivals and family members so who will claim the bragging rights?”
One big message the organising team are trying to get across is for spectators to listen to the marshals, stand in safe places, be respectful to local residents, take all litter home.
The spokesman added: “Your behaviour could be the key to the running of future Wyedeans taking place so please stay safe.
“Safety is paramount so please be sensible and listen to the marshals they are there for your safety as much as the competitors.
‘‘And the most important thing is we all have a safe enjoyable event.’’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |