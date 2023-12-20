ROWERS made a Yuletide splash by launching on the Wye for some festive blade pulling.
Monmouth Rowing Club’s Plum Pud races proved fast and furious, with festive fancy dress to the f-oar – such as angels, Santas and trees.
Four 8s raced for pride and puds in a fun morning with all levels of ability and age mixing and matching. And after winning their semi and final, the laurels went to Liz Lewis, Paul Bezani, Scott Hazledine, Andy Davies, Dawn Brace, James Allison, Felicity Howes, Sam Bainbridge and Julia Cowton.
Back in the clubhouse, rowers enjoyed mulled wine, minced pies and other treats, plus a Christmas quiz for the ‘wise men (and women)’.
There were prizes for all the crews and two fancy dress awards for Shelia Sawyer for her very angelic rower and Andy for his fairy lights.