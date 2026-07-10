It's a warm start to the day across Lydney and the surrounding valleys, with the sun shining brightly in the sky. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 33°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine. With only a little chance of rain, it's an ideal time to take a walk or have a picnic in the park.
As the day wears on, the gentle breeze from the west will help to keep things comfortable, even in the warmest part of the day. With the feels-like temperature reaching around 34°C, it's a good idea to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun's strong rays.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to dip, but it will still be a pleasant night to be out and about. The overnight low will be around 22°C, making it a great time to take a stroll or enjoy a meal outdoors.
Overall, Friday is shaping up to be a fantastic day in Lydney, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather to go around. Make the most of it and get out there to enjoy it! (Weather data provided by the Met Office)