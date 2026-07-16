It's a warm start to the day across Lydney and the surrounding area, with sunny skies and a gentle breeze from the west. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 28°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.
With only a little chance of rain, it's an ideal day for outdoor activities such as walking or cycling. The gentle breeze will also help to keep things feeling comfortable, even in the warmer temperatures.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will begin to dip, but it will still be a pleasant evening with clear skies. The overnight low will be around 18°C, making it a great night to get out and enjoy the stars.
Overall, Thursday is shaping up to be a fantastic day in Lydney, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Don't forget to pack some sun protection and a light jacket for the evening, and make the most of the beautiful weather. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)