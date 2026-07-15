It's a warm start to the day across Lydney and the surrounding area, with plenty of sunshine and a gentle breeze from the west. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 29°C, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the summer weather.
With a low chance of precipitation, there's little chance of rain to spoil the day. The gentle breeze will help keep things feeling comfortable, even in the warmer moments. As the day wears on, the sun will continue to shine, making it a perfect day for outdoor activities.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to dip, reaching a low of around 18°C overnight. The skies will remain clear, with plenty of stars on show. It's a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the evening air, perhaps with a light jacket to keep the chill off.
Overall, Wednesday is shaping up to be a fantastic day in Lydney, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the summer weather. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)