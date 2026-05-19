Today, Tuesday, May 19, the forecast in Lydney indicates moderate rain from dawn till dusk. Expect light drizzle in the early hours, with unsettled conditions persisting later on. Temperatures near 16°C keep it mild despite the wet spell, offering a hint of warmth through the day.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain in the morning, followed by drier spells in the afternoon. Temperatures about 17°C mean it stays comfortable, with clouds breaking to allow occasional sunshine. While some showers could linger, the chance of prolonged downpours is lower, making for a slightly brighter overall forecast.
Thursday stays mostly cloudy, but glimpses of blue sky may appear later. Temperatures near 20°C suggest a pleasant feel, as rain looks less likely. Though the skies might keep a grey tone, occasional sunny intervals can brighten things up, offering a more relaxed midweek weather forecast.
Friday is expected to be bright, with sunshine taking centre stage. Temperatures about 23°C promise a warm afternoon, ideal for those seeking milder conditions. Cloud cover could drift in occasionally, but downpours appear unlikely. Overall, it looks like a welcoming break from the unsettled patterns seen earlier.
This weekend, specifically Saturday, could see patchy rain in brief intervals, with temperatures near 23°C. Occasional sunshine is still possible between scattered showers. Conditions remain mild, so any rainfall might be short-lived, giving way to clearer skies later. A light breeze should keep things comfortable, wrapping up the week on a relatively upbeat local forecast note without the heavier rain that marked earlier days.
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