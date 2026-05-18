Today, Monday, May 18 in Lydney sees moderate rain from dawn to dusk. Temperatures hover near 13°C, and rather thick clouds linger well into the evening. Intervals of drizzle may continue overnight, while winds pick up slightly in the late afternoon. Occasional light breaks in cloud are limited.
Tomorrow brings more wet conditions with moderate rain continuing for much of the daytime. Temperatures peak close to 15°C, and occasional gusts keep conditions unsettled. Showers briefly ease late evening, but humidity still lingers through the night. Morning hours offer little dryness, with steady showers gradually intensifying by mid-afternoon.
Expect patchy rain early on Wednesday, though skies gradually brighten by afternoon. Maximum readings around 18°C usher in milder air, and sunshine appears later in the day. Residual clouds remain possible, yet conditions look drier compared to earlier in the week. Light drizzle may persist at dawn, but it should subside quickly.
Cloud cover lightens more on Thursday, offering partly cloudy intervals and calmer breezes. Afternoon warmth reaches near 21°C, bringing comfortable weather and minimal chance of rain. Any lingering haze dissipates quickly, allowing for extended spells of brightness into the evening. Gentle sunshine emerges, making midday hours especially bright before clouds disperse further.
Warmer conditions highlight Friday, with sunny skies dominating and temperatures climbing roughly 24°C. No rain is anticipated, and gentle winds maintain a pleasant climate throughout the day. Clearer skies likely persist into this weekend, while nighttime remains mild under mostly clear conditions. Sunshine extends late, ensuring minimal cloud interference.
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