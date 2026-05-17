Today, Sunday, May 17, brings patchy rain and occasional mist, with temperatures near 13°C. Overnight lows should drop to about 5°C. The forecast for Lydney indicates a decent chance of light showers, so expect damp conditions through the afternoon and evening. Light southeast breezes could maintain a slightly cooler feel.
Tomorrow may feature moderate rain for much of the day, touching near 14°C at its warmest and dipping to about 5°C in the early hours. Brief breaks from the wet weather could appear, but showers are likely to persist and keep things cloudy. Winds remain gentle, adding a grey vibe.
The following day, Tuesday, warms up to near 16°C. Early in the morning, temperatures hover near 9°C. Occasional showers might pass through, although there could be slightly drier periods later in the afternoon. Conditions look changeable but mild, with light winds and a mix of clouds. Drizzle should remain short-lived.
Next, Wednesday, offers a boost, reaching about 19°C by midday. The morning is expected to begin near 11°C. Patchy rain might pop up, yet some sunny spells are possible toward late afternoon. A breeze could accompany these conditions. Occasional cloud cover may pass overhead, but it should not linger long.
Finally, Thursday might climb to about 21°C, with early temperatures near 11°C. Light rain shower chances remain, but brighter intervals are also on the cards. Clouds may drift in and out, giving short glimpses of sunshine between any passing rain. No major wind gusts are forecast, maintaining a calm atmosphere.
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