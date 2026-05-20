Sunday wraps up the weekend with mostly dry spells and about 22°C. Occasional rain may appear, though skies might brighten at times. Overnight lows hover near 11°C, keeping things mild. Lydney can look forward to moderate conditions, likely free from disruptive extremes, ensuring an enjoyable stretch of weather. Next week should maintain mild patterns, though small rain chances could still pop up occasionally. Conditions stay pleasant, with daytime highs near the low twenties.