Today, Wednesday, May 20, starts damp with patchy morning rain but brightens later. The forecast shows temperatures near 18°C and gentle breezes, offering a mild feel by midday. Skies may clear enough for some late sunshine, though a few lingering showers remain possible.
Tomorrow stays mostly dry, with partly cloudy conditions and a high about 20°C. Early mist could appear but should lift, leaving comfortable weather through the afternoon. Light winds keep things calm overnight, when temperatures slip to near 9°C for a cooler start heading into Friday.
Friday looks warmer, reaching about 23°C before the evening brings a chance of rain. Sunny spells dominate much of the day, although cloud cover might increase toward dusk. Thunder is possible after dark, so a few showers may roll in, adding some excitement to the forecast.
Saturday should remain fairly warm, with midday temperatures near 22°C. Patchy rain could pop up again, particularly in the late afternoon, but calmer periods are expected too. The morning starts around 13°C, offering comfortable conditions for early risers before any clouds roll in.
Sunday wraps up the weekend with mostly dry spells and about 22°C. Occasional rain may appear, though skies might brighten at times. Overnight lows hover near 11°C, keeping things mild. Lydney can look forward to moderate conditions, likely free from disruptive extremes, ensuring an enjoyable stretch of weather. Next week should maintain mild patterns, though small rain chances could still pop up occasionally. Conditions stay pleasant, with daytime highs near the low twenties.
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