In Lydney, today, Saturday, April 18, brings mostly cloudy skies with patchy rain likely in the afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C and dipping to about 4°C late on, ensuring a noticeable cool-down overnight. Sunny spells may appear between showers, but brisk breezes could keep the air feeling fresh.
Tomorrow should be mostly sunny with light winds, though a few midday showers might still pop up. Temperatures peak near 13°C, while early hours linger about 2°C. Skies look bright overall, adding a cheerful break from the recent dampness before any late-day clouds roll in.
Another round of patchy rain arrives Monday, with cloud cover dominating much of the morning. Temperatures climb to about 12°C and fall near 1°C overnight, so expect a chilly start on Tuesday. Sparse sunshine might peek through in the afternoon, but showers remain a possibility.
Expect windy conditions on Tuesday, with ongoing patchy rain swaying in and out through the day. Highs hover near 11°C and dip to about 3°C later, bringing a brisk evening. Interludes of light rain are likely, though some drier spells may emerge before stronger gusts carry any lingering clouds.
A welcome lift arrives Wednesday, featuring brighter skies and limited cloud cover. Temperatures reach about 14°C by midday, then settle near 5°C overnight. No rain is expected, creating a pleasant atmosphere to conclude this stretch of the forecast. These milder, sunnier conditions round out the week. Winds remain calm, ensuring fewer disruptions. Extended spells of sunshine keep the day bright from morning until late.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.