Today, Monday, April 20, 2026, looks mostly cloudy with patchy rain. Temperatures about 12°C during the day and near 2°C by night. In Lydney, conditions stay damp with short spells of clearer skies. Mist could appear at dawn, and rain might ease slightly by evening, though damp patches linger. Afternoon cloudbursts remain likely.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, sees occasional cloud cover and patchy rain, with temperatures about 12°C and nights near 1°C. A brisk breeze picks up, although drier spells may break through in the afternoon. Misty starts could return, but sunshine might peek out briefly later on. Overall, the day remains on the slightly cooler side.
Bright skies are back on Wednesday, with sunny spells and temperatures near 14°C. Evenings near 3°C, ensuring a crisp night. Breezes persist, keeping the day mostly dry. Overcast patches may linger early on, but sunshine dominates most of the afternoon. Warmth builds steadily as the afternoon progresses.
Another day of sunshine arrives Thursday, with highs near 15°C and overnight values roughly 1°C. Gentle breezes help keep skies mostly clear, extending the pleasant trend. Some morning coolness might linger, but bright conditions fill the forecast. No sign of rain, ensuring a steady stretch of sunny weather. Evening hours remain dry.
Mild weather continues Friday, reaching about 15°C by afternoon and dipping near 0°C overnight. Sunny skies persist, with little chance of rain spoiling plans. Light winds keep the atmosphere comfortable. Temperatures remain steady heading into this weekend, concluding a mainly bright stretch of weather for the region. Skies look stable overall, staying mild.
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