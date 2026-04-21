Today, Monday, April 21, in Lydney sees early fog and patchy rain before midday, followed by sunny intervals through the afternoon. Temperatures near 12°C will feel comfortable, with the possibility of a few brief showers that shouldn’t last long. Skies look clearer by nightfall, bringing lows about 1°C.
Tomorrow looks bright from dawn to dusk, offering plenty of sunshine and minimal cloud cover. Dry weather should dominate the morning, and the afternoon could see even clearer skies. Temperatures about 15°C keep conditions pleasant, dropping close to 2°C once evening sets in, but rain remains unlikely.
Thursday promises uninterrupted sunshine for most of the day, which should substantially warm the air by midday. Expect highs near 16°C, making it one of the milder days this week. Evening stays clear, and temperatures hover about 1°C, so the night air could feel crisp under the starry sky.
Friday continues the sunny pattern, although a few light clouds might appear. Daytime warmth builds, with readings close to 16°C at their peak. No significant rain is anticipated, so conditions remain quite pleasantly mild overall. After sunset, lows might slip about -1°C, delivering a cooler experience late into the night.
This weekend could bring more overcast skies, but occasional sunny breaks are possible around midday. Temperatures hover near 15°C while staying mostly dry, though drizzle can’t be ruled out. By night, readings settle about 1°C, with moderate cloud cover likely preventing a significant drop. Rain remains improbable, but not impossible. Skies should remain fairly calm overall.
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