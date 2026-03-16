Today is Monday, March 16, and there’s patchy rain in store. In Lydney, conditions look damp with a good chance of drizzle throughout much of the daytime. Skies stay mostly cloudy, though the odd brighter spell might appear briefly. Temperatures hover near 10°C, with lows about 3°C by evening.
Tomorrow remains mostly dry, offering partly cloudy intervals alongside occasional sunshine. Daytime warmth creeps up to about 14°C, creating a mild feel. Mornings could be closer to 6°C, so early outings might notice a slight chill. Rain chances are slim, and breezes stay light.
Wednesday brings widespread sunshine and generally clear skies. Afternoons reach near 16°C, which feels quite pleasant under bright conditions. Overnight temperatures dip about 6°C, so nights remain on the cooler side. No significant rain appears likely, leaving the day feeling calm and comfortably warm for this time of year.
Thursday continues the sunny trend, although occasional clouds may drift across. Conditions hover near 14°C in the afternoon, while mornings start about 3°C. Light winds create a gentle atmosphere, keeping things comfortable. No real signs of showers emerge, so the day should stay mostly clear and inviting from dawn to dusk.
Friday sees partly cloudy skies, with a slight possibility of light rain nearer late afternoon. Daytime highs approach about 12°C, and early mornings remain close to 2°C. Cloud cover might occasionally thicken but is unlikely to spoil the day completely. This weekend looks settled, with mild conditions lingering into Saturday and beyond. Cooler nights remain a possibility.
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