Today, Sunday, March 15, brings patchy rain with occasional drizzle and cloudy spells. Strong breezes are likely, and temperatures near 10°C will feel slightly cooler briefly in the wind. The day begins with misty conditions but should brighten later. Overnight lows about 2°C keep things chilly as evening sets in.

Tomorrow sees patchy rain returning during daylight hours, with skies remaining mostly overcast. Breeze eases slightly but remains noticeable. Daytime temperatures about 9°C keep conditions cool, while late overnight values fall to near 2°C again. Occasional breaks in cloud cover might let a few clearer spells sneak through after sunset.

Expect brighter skies on Tuesday, when sunshine breaks through and temperatures climb to about 14°C. Calm winds provide a comfortable feel throughout midday. The night remains mostly clear as values settle close to 6°C. Weather conditions stay stable and pleasant, hinting at a milder stretch ahead. Rain seems unlikely overnight.

In Lydney, Wednesday should see warm sunshine and minimal breeze, with daytime temperatures hovering about 18°C. Clear skies dominate through the afternoon, maintaining comfortable conditions. Nighttime drops to near 11°C under calm weather. This pattern promises a continuation of mild, bright spells across the region. No rain is anticipated here.

More sunshine arrives Thursday, with temperatures near 17°C. Light winds accompany crisp morning conditions. As afternoon progresses, warmth lingers under mostly clear skies. Nighttime falls to roughly 8°C amid partly cloudy moments. The rest of the week looks similarly settled, with no rain forecast. Frosty patches remain unlikely at present.

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