Today starts off partly cloudy, with bright spells in the afternoon. Skies remain clear into the evening, with temperatures near 20°C at the warmest and dropping to about 9°C overnight. In Lydney, conditions stay pleasantly dry, so there’s little chance of rain throughout the day. A gentle breeze could keep things comfortable.
Tomorrow brings occasional sunshine and a possible light drizzle, especially towards the late evening. Temperatures about 23°C and near 10°C later on, ensuring a mild vibe. Cloud cover might vary, but the day mostly stays bright.
On Saturday, May 23, expect patchy rain at intervals, with brighter spells breaking through in the afternoon. Temperatures near 22°C during the day, while the lowest readings hover about 13°C. Moments of sunshine may still make an appearance between showers.
Sunday could offer partly cloudy skies and only a slight chance of rain, along with gentle winds. Daytime warmth rises to about 22°C, then settles near 11°C overnight. Skies may remain mostly clear after dusk, giving the day a pleasant finish.
Monday features more widespread cloud cover, with patchy rain around midday and some sunny breaks later. Temperatures about 24°C at their peak, dipping to near 14°C as evening approaches. Brief bursts of rainfall may sweep through occasionally, but longer dry spells are still possible.
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