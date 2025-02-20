German PoWs began arriving at Wynols Hill in May 1946 while there were still some Italians living in the camp. The two groups were kept separate to avoid trouble as some Germans felt that they had been betrayed by their former ally. Many of these were classified as ardent Nazis and there were cases of intimidation against their less enthusiastic countrymen. Most prisoners were angry at their continuing captivity in Britain when they wanted to go home to help in the reconstruction of Germany. Many had lost touch with their families, particularly those trapped in the Soviet zone.