ASTON Ingham remain top of the Gloucestershire County League after a comfortable eight-wicket win at Kingsholm.
The Gloucester side won the toss and elected to bat but the visitors made immediate inroads when William Lowe was caught leg before by Mikey Gooch for 1-1.
The home side were not allowed to settle and Gooch claimed his second wicket when James Boon was caught by James Wagstaff.
Oli Dennis quickly made it 19-3 when Angus Bartlett took the first of his three catches.
Ross Tominey and Matt Cayless put on 47 for the fourth wicket when skipper Cayless was bowled by Anthony James.
There was 69 on the board when Bartlett took his second catch, this time off the bowling of James.
Kingsholm then went from 84-5 to 92-8 with Dan Smith hitting the target, Josh Loade whipping off the bails from a delivery from Bartlett and a ball from Bartlett again which beat batsman Sam Wheeler.
Tominey and Benji Cartwright, who had been batting steadily, put on 47 for the last wicket as the inning closed on 139.
The visitors needed just shy of 24 overs to wrap up the game with Barlett scoring 76 and Oliver Dennis 46.
Lydney won the toss and elected to bowl hoping to take advantage of the overcast conditions.
The game was stopped by rain after an over and when play restarted the game was reduced to 40 overs.
Dan Brown took the first wicket with a smart catch off his own bowling to dismiss the dangerous Harry Stephens for 16. Lydney would be hoping to pick up further wickets as the conditions were testing for the batters.
Langford however batted solidly and were risk averse as the top and middle order batters all produced useful innings.
Opener Kirby the pick of the batters hitting 58, with Perks (25), West (34), Court (12), Romanek (32) and Haley (23) all contributing to what seemed a very competitive total of 214-8 off 40 overs.
Wickets were shared around with Gooding (2-38), Stone (2-61), O’Connell (2-42), Brown (1-15) and Howells (1-30) capturing dismissals.
A good start in the chase was vital for Lydney and this was provided by Brown and Nelmes. The partnership reached 55 in the 16th over when Brown was run out for 35 and this was the cue for a batting collapse.
Lydney lost the last 9 wickets for 67 runs to fall 86 runs short, as the batters had to take risks with the required run rate climbing.
Alex Nelmes hit 26 and Dafydd Nicholas batted well in top scoring with 40 as the light drew in, Lydney all out for 128.