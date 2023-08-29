LYDNEY won the Forest derby against Aston Ingham and put a huge dent in their promotion hopes in the process.
A fortnight ago Aston Ingham led the Gloucestershire County League by a narrow margin but after two defeats, they are now in third and will need Lydney to do them a favour on Saturday against second-placed Rockhampton if they are to have any hope of promotion to the West of England League.
Aston Ingham were put into bat and struggled against the Ly who pinned them back to 125 off 45 overs.
The pick of the Lydney bowlers was Jack O’Connell who took four wickets – three of them in a devastating 14th over.
Oliver Henson was the first to go when he caught by Niall Holford off O’Connell with the score on 33.
Jimmy Davies was caught leg before by O’Connell after facing three balls without scoring and Anthony James was bowled for a duck facing his second delivery.
O’Connell claimed his fourth wicket when wicketkeeper Max Turner caught Gus Carini-Roberts for 25 with the score on 45.
The visitors’ captain, Josh Loade, was caught by Dafydd Nicholas off spinner Ross Lindsay for 13 to put Aston Ingham on 85-5.
Top scorer Jack Carpenter was caught by Turner off Callum Miller for 25 to make it 95-6.
Tim Dulson was the seventh wicket to fall, bowled for seven by Lydney captain Alex Gooding with the score on 100.
Callum Miller claimed his second wicket when he trapped Ollie O’Neill lbw for six and the final wicket to fall was Mikey Gooch who was run out by Dafydd Nicholas.
Luke Ward and Oli Dennis were at the crease when the innings closed on 109-9 with 10 of the 45 overs having been maidens.
Lydney were set a revised target of 88 from 25 overs following stoppages for rain and Dan Brown hit 48 not out as Lydney reached 91-3 in 19.3 overs.
The first wicket fell on 66 when Alex Nelmes was caught and bowled by Anthony James for 30, which included a couple of fours.
Lydney had added four when Dafydd Nicholas was caught by Ollie O’Neal off the bowling of Luke Ward.
The final Lydney wicket to fall was skipper Gooding who went for a duck with the score on 75.
Brown and Niall Holford took Lydney to the target with Brown hitting seven fours in his 48 while Holford’s six runs came from a single boundary.
Aston Ingham go into the final game, against fourth-placed Hawkesbury Upton, 15 points adrift of Rockhampton who host Lydney. Leaders Langford already promoted.