BRAVE MonRoss Trailbalzers took on the 21 mile, 3830ft elevation Man versus Horse race in baking hot conditions at Llanwrtyd Wells, on Saturday.
This is a race where the runners set off at 11am before the horses and their riders try and chase down the runners on the technical trails, open fell and fire trails.
There was also a relay version where three members of Monross all ran seven miles each.
Mercia Fell Runners’ Dan Connolly became only the fourth runner to win the race ahaed of a horse, beating the fastest horse by nearly 10 minutes finishing in 2 hours 24 minutes.
The first woman across the line was Suzy Whatmough of Ranelagh Harriers who did it in 3.08 placing 41st overall.
Of Trailbazers’ individual runners in the 710-strong field, MonRoss runner Luke Gray completed the race in 3.13 to place 52nd overall.
Andy Stephens covered the gruelling course in 3.54 to come 201st, while Dan Gray completed it in 4.34 to place 425th.
Adam Gray, Gavin Jones and Grant White also ran the race as a relay team, finishing 12th overall in 3.31.
Club members also took part in the 244-strong Hereford Couriers 5k last Wednesday (June 7).
Gavin Jones was 22nd in 17.00, while Emily Harrison was 103rd and 1st vet 35 female in 20.50.
Vanessa Ward was 122nd in 21.35 and finished 1st vet 35 female in the three-race series.
Grant White was 133rd in 21.50, Catherine Finlay 154th in 23.14, Sophie Williams 175th in 24.04, and Rachel Aitken 190th in 25.07.