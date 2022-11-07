Bonus point for Drybrook in narrow loss to Weston-Super-Mare
Regional Two
Weston-super-Mare 24-21 Drybrook
DRYBROOK travelled to Weston and put in a performance which could easily have gained all four points, writes Chris Tingle.
The way the season is going though the rub of the green has deserted them and they had to be content with a losing bonus point.
Drybrook made a good start and a penalty infringement from the home team saw the visitors taking an early lead through a penalty from Tom Treherne.
They held the lead for 10 minutes but a show and go by the Weston fly-half James Mackay put hooker Josh Mynett over to make Mackay’s conversion a relatively straight forward one. Drybrook hit back on the 28th minute mark when a penaltyled to Drybrook taking the initiative and Ben Large broke through for a try converted by Treherne.
Drybrook were now well in the ascendancy and continued to press the home team.
Two more penalties were added by Treherne to give the Forest team a well-deserved 16-7 half time lead.
The second half started with Weston on the attack, but superb defence from Bailey Watts and Danny Price stopped them from making any headway.
Weston went over for a try in the 25th minute when fly-half Makay threw a big pass – that looked suspiciously forward – to his winger who went over in the corner. Mackay’s conversion left Weston trailing by two points.
Drybrook were then dealt a double blow as first they were penalised for a tip tackle and lost their centre to the bin, costing three points from a Makay penalty.
Next the home team scored a converted try through their centre, following up on a Makay chip, giving Weston an eight-point lead with 10 minutes on the clock.
Back came Drybrook and after some good work from the forwards Large chipped through for Luke Roberts to gather and score in the corner. The conversion failed, but with only three points difference in the score Drybrook attacked from deep and forced a line-out on the home team’s five metre line.
The call was somehow misinterpreted and Weston were able to clear their lines and hang on for a 24-21victory.
This was a much improved performance from Drybrook and they will look to build on this on Saturday at Exmouth.
