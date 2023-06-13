THIS weekend sees local co-driver Craig Drew team up with young Estonian Robert Virves in the Red Grey Team run Ford Fiesta Rally 2 for TET Rally Liepaja, writes Paul Willetts.
The Latvian event is the fourth round of the FIA European Rally Championship and yet again its attracted a top class entry with 26 R5 cars amongst the 60 car entry.
This won’t be the first time Drew has sat next Virves
The event offers 184 kms of ultra fast stages in just 10 special stages
Day one offers some 106 made up of six tests with two stages of 28 kms and one of 27 so looking after tyres will be key to a result
Day two has only four tests and some 78 kms.
If it stays dry then the stages won’t cut up to badly bit if the rain descends the stages will cut up badly which makes things incredibly difficult with deep ruts.
Virves is run by the Estonian team Red Grey owned by Ott Tanak and Markko Martin.
Joining them will be fellow Estonian Georg Linnamae together with his Welsh co-driver James Morgan in the Hyundai i20 N Rally 2.