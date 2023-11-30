CAPTAIN Mitch Bourne led his team to an emphatic victory over Gordano, scoring four tries and leading the way in a game that Drybrook won comfortably without having to hit top gear, writes Chris Tingle.
On a beautiful, if cold, afternoon ideal for playing rugby, Gordano kicked off and the opening exchanges were fairly even, apart from the scrummage where Jelf, Smith and Bonia soon had the measure of their opposite numbers and drove them back at a rate of knots.
Drybrook pressure led to the visitors giving away a number of penalties and the home team worked their way downfield and into the corner for a line-out.
The catch and drive proved to good for Gordano and from a pile of players Bourne emerged with the ball to claim the first of his tries.
Ten minutes later a flowing move which involved Sonny Greenman and Danny Price created the space for Rhys Greenaway to show his pace and cross the whitewash. The score was converted by Greenman and Drybrook moved into a 12-0 lead.
Gordano looked threatening with the ball in hand and had come into this game off the back of two good victories. Just before the break their impressive centre broke through to set up play in the home team’s 22.
The Gordano scrum-half spotted his chance and darted over for a converted try to make the half time score 12-7 in Drybrook’s favour.
This changed within a minute of the restart. Drybrook came flying out of the blocks and Mitch Bourne got his second try, Greenman converted and Drybrook moved onto 19 points.
From here the home side should have walked away with it, but a number of frustrating decisions and indiscretions turned the game into a rather disjointed spectacle.
The young ref issued a number of yellow cards to match his yellow shirt, quite obviously his favourite colour and Drybrook at one time were down to 13 players. Ironically it was at this point of the game when they showed their true nature and although the away team had the greater numbers the home defence held firm and denied them any score.
Back to full strength it was no surprise when the home team extended their lead with another try from their captain, converted by Greenman.
With the clock running down there was time for just one more try and no surprise it was Bourne who again claimed the honours.
All in all this was a good response to the previous week’s defeat and Drybrook will be pleased to go into Saturday’s game away at top of the table Royal Wooton Bassett with a five point victory under their belts, knowing they still have a lot more in the bank to give.
The final score of 33-7 was a fair reflection of the game and we can be sure of a ding dong battle on the weekend.