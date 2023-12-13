WILL Hendy scored two tries on his 50th appearance for Cinderford as the Foresters triumphed in a must-win game for both sides.
Both sides were on the scoreboard in an explosive opening with Connor Banks toucbhing down after three minutes with the conversion making it 0-7.
The scores were level within three minutes as Hendy scored his first with Joe Winfield adding the extras.
Hendy added a second try after 16 mintues for 12-7 but a Charlie Wright touchdown three minutes later levelled the score.
Tries by Matt Jones and Nathan Taylor, both converted by Winfield, saw the home open up a 14-point lead at the half hour mark.
The visitors scored two more before half time via flanker Charlie Wright and winger Noah Fenton to finish off an exciting 45-point opening half at 26-19.
Taunton were quickly on the attack from the re-start and Charlie Wright scored his second of the game, with Dart securing the extras to bring the scores level at 26-26.
Little continued to separate the teams until Titans centre Deago Bailey stormed through two defenders to secure five points and the lead for Taunton, although the conversion was missed by Dart who began to struggle from the tee.
Cinderford reacted instantly with some ferocious carries before centre Will Baldwin burst clear through to score under the posts, with Winfield again converting to put the home team back in front at 33-31 after 69 minutes.
Refusing to settle for the narrow lead, Cinderford continued to attack with great pace before a lineout catch and drive to the line was stopped illegally and they were awarded a penalty try.
Now crucially two scores ahead the Forest team defended their lines with great determination in the dying minutes to close out a vital victory.
Cinderford: Mike Wilcox, Matthew Jones, Charlie Powell, Will Baldwin, Will Hendy, Joe Winfield, Tom Knight, George Porter, Nathan Taylor, James Elliot, Danny Hodge, Tyler Jerrum (C), Jack Shields, Joe Mullis, Paddy Pearce.
Replacements: Harry Edwards, Shaun Knight, Callum Thompson, Tom Anderson, Jimmy Williams.