CINDERFORD bounced back to claim a home against National One high-flyers Plymouth Albion after two heavy defeats on the road.
Both sides put on impressive defensive displays which kept the game scoreless going into the second quarter.
The deadlock was broken by the Foresters when Tom Knight took a quick penalty on the Albion five metre line.
The scrum-half squeezed through the gap to score. Fly-half Joe Winfield added the extras for 7-0.
Cinderford’s attack came to life and continued to impress for the remainder of the first half.
Flanker Joe Mullis added a second try on 28 minutes, shortly followed by a drop goal from Joe Winfield that left the travelling side with a 17-point deficit to overcome.
The second half started just as the first did with both sides struggling to get points on the board, before Cinderford’s Winfield eventually added three more points to their tally to extend their lead to 20 by way of a penalty.
Changes to both teams at last saw Plymouth pushing hard in the later stages of the game and they scored two tries in a five minute spell through lock Hallam Chapman and winger Seta Raumakita,
Tom Putt added a conversion which made it 20-12 with 10 minutes left but Cinderford were equal to the late challenge to take a deserved win
However, the late rejuvenation of energy and attacking prowess by the away team was not enough to challenge the home side, who ended the match deserving winners.
Cinderford: Mike Wilcox, Matthew Jones, Will Baldwin, Jamie Forrester, Mason Tonks, Joe Winfield, Tom Knight, Harry Edwards, Nathan Taylor, Shaun Knight, Charlie Rice, Callum Thompson, Tyler Jerrum (Capt.), Joe Mullis, George Evans.
Replacements: George Porter, James Elliot, Paddy Pearce, Tom Anderson, Jimmy Williams.