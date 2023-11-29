CINDERFORD went down to their third straight defeat despite having a man advantage for the entire second half at the Beavis Memorial Ground.
The visitors from Manchester proved too strong after the break and earned themselves a bonus point.
Sedgley’s Number 8, Tom Ailes, opened the scoring with a try after just two minutes, which Warren Seals converted.
However, Harry Edwards responded with a try for Cinderford after 13 minutes which Joe Winfield converted to level it.
Winger Rhys Henderson restored the advantge with Sedgley’s second try after .
The home side briefly held the lead when Will Hendy scrambled over, with Winfield converting, but Park scored again through Adam Mallison, which Seals converted to make it 14-19 at the interval.
The sending-off of winger Alex Wills for an off the ball punch just before half time seemed to do little to upset the visitors rhythm and they took control of the match after the break with further tries from Oliver Glasse and Robert Birtwell, with Seals adding both conversions and a penalty.
Home second-row Charlie Rice gave Cinderford some brief respite when he scored his side’s third try, but Sedgley closed out the game with a sixth try from replacement Harry Thompson, which Seals converted.
Meanwhile, Cinderford Stags secured a dominant 44-0 victory over Bream II.
The opening try saw Jay Watkins capitalize on space down the blind side, setting up Teigan Shockey for an early score, duly converted by Watkins for a 7-0 lead.
Cinderford’s second try came from turning over a Bream scrum, leading to John Duffin’s try in the 22, making it 12-0.
Reuben Hinds extended the lead to 19-0, scoring under the posts after a turnover, with Watkins converting.
David Didcote added to the tally, bursting over from short range for a 24-0 lead, and Ashley Macey scored the final try of the half, leaving the score at 29-0 at halftime.
The second half saw Tom Reynolds open the scoring in the right-hand corner, pushing the lead to 34-0.
Liam Littleton returned to the score sheet, with Ethan Hopkins taking on kicking duties (conversion missed, 39-0).
Tom Ward sealed the victory with a try under the posts, and despite missed conversions, Cinderford Stags ended the game with a resounding 44-0 win.
Ashley Macey was Man of the Match.
Cinderford: Mike Wilcox, Matthew Jones, Will Hendy, Jamie Forrester, Will Baldwin, Joe Winfield, Tom Knight, Harry Edwards, Nathan Taylor, James Elliot, Charlie Rice, Tyler Jerrum (C), Jack Shields, Macenzzie Duncan, George Evans.
Reps: George Porter, Shaun Knight, Dan Hodge, Tom Anderson, Jimmy Williams.