CINDERFORD’S last National One of the season produced 11 tries for a large crowd at Dockham Road but it was the Londoners who claimed the victory.
Prop Jake Buckingham opened for the visitors as he crashed over from short range, with Seb Strang converting.
Cinderford quickly hit back as second-row Danny Hodge strolled over, again from close range, when he found himself unmarked at the breakdown, with Mike Austin converting.
Rosslyn Park’s Matt Gordon burst through the line and offloaded to Strang, before Arthur Ellis dived over reclaiming the lead, with Strang converting.
Cinderford then got themselves into the opposition half where Shaun Knight broke off a maul and darted over the line. Mike Austin again added the extras for 14-14.
The visitors responded through Buckingham again with his second try of the game, to give the visitors the lead at the interval.
Early in the second-half Austin, who was making his 50th appearance for the club, intercepted a floated pass on his own five metre line and ran the length of the pitch to score under the posts, which made the score 21-19 after another successful conversion.
The home side scored again as Jimmy Williams took a quick tap penalty which enabled winger Mason Tonks to beat his opposite man in a foot race to the corner.
Park fired back through Austin Hay who tumbled across the line, with Strang converting.
The visitors struck again when a missed tackle saw Max Trimble race clear through to score, again bettered by Strang.
Cinderford’s Knight went over again when he peeled off a maul and dotted it down to make it 31-33.
Park had the last word though when Charlie Piper dived over through the middle of a maul, with the final whistle sounding shortly afterwards.
Cinderford: Reece Dunn, Will Baldwin, Jamie Forrester, George Boulton, Mason Tonks, Mike Wilcox, Mike Austin, George Porter, Nathan Taylor, Shaun Knight, Dan Hodge, Tyler Jerrum, Matt Lane, Joe Mullis, Harry Hone (Capt.)
Replacements: Harry Edwards, Tim Brockett, George Evans, Dec Fissenden, Jimmy Williams.