Cinderford made to work for Taunton Titans win
National One
Taunton Titans 12-23 Cinderford
CINDERFORD took full advantage of playing with a strong wind in the first half to build up a solid lead against Taunton.
The elements had a big say in the direction of the game at Veritas Park with the Foresters eventually carving out a victory.
Cinderford immediately began applying pressure and it led to the opening score when scrum-half Mike Austin kicked a penalty after nine minutes for 0-3.
The Foresters continued in the same vein and, seven minutes later, their inspirational captain Harry Hone went through after a five-metre line-out for the opening try of the game.
Austin was again on target with the kick to make it 0-10.
The lead was extended after 25 minutes when Nathan Taylor went over with a catch and drive from a line-out.
It was the hooker’s seventh touchdown of the season and was converted by Austin for 0-17.
The home side got themselves on the scoreboard a couple of minutes before the break when Number 8 Ratu Vakalutukali forced his way over from close range for an unconverted try to make it 5-17 at half-time.
The Titans made a strong start to the second half with scrum-half Jordan Petherbridge making his way through the Cinderford defence from a line-out on the 22m line for a try after just a minute of play.
Francisco Diaz Dart added the extras to reduce the Foresters’ advantage to an unconverted try.
The defensive qualities of both sides were to the fore for the rest of the game.
With Cinderford on top in the scrum, they were able to exert enough pressure to force penalties.
Austin made the lead a converted try plus when he kicked three points after seven minutes of the half.
With 10 minutes to go, he made the advantage 11 points from the tee.
Cinderford remain fifth in National One.
Their next game is at Dockham Road on October 15 when they take on fourth-placed Sale who, like the hosts, have amassed 20 points so far this season.
Cinderford: Mike Wilcox, Mason Tonks, Will Baldwin, George Boulton, Will Hendy, Jamie Forrester, Mike Austin, George Porter, Nathan Taylor, Shaun Knight, Tyler Jerrum, Jack Shields, Matt Lane, Aaron Ryan, Harry Hone (capt)
Replacements; Tim Brockett, Joe Mullis, Dan Hodge, Dec Fissenden, Jimmy Williams.
