CINDERFORD came from behind to retain their 100 per cent home record in a thriller against Taunton Titans.
The result was in the balance until the final kick of the game when the visitors had a conversion attempt that would have drawn them level.
The kick from wide out drifted and the referee immediately blew for full time.
It was an incredible turnaround in the second half after Fortress Dockham looked vulnerable with Taunton 12 points ahead at the break.
Ratu Vakalutukali opened the scoring for Titans with a seventh minute try which was converted by fly-half George Worboys.
Six minutes later, Worboys ran in an interception and added the extras for 0-14.
A Will Hendy try on 20 minutes reduced the deficit but Worboys kept the scoreboard ticking with three points just before the half hour.
George Boulton produced an enormous shove on a Taunton defender to cross for Cinderford’s second try.
Mike Austin added the conversion to make it 17-12.
Although there were just three minutes remaining, that was not the end of the scoring.
Right on the whistle, second row Samuel Leworthy touched down and Worboys conversion made it 12-24.
Cinderford played with more determination in the second period while looking to keep the penalty count down.
The Foresters got the crucial first try of the half when captain Harry Hone crossed the whitewash after five minutes.
Cinderford went in front for the first time two minutes later when Jamie Forrester scored a try with Austin kicking the conversion for a two point lead.
The referee later gave another yellow out to Taunton’s Frankie Read. Back came Taunton with a second try from Vakalutukali with half an hour left which was converted by Worboys for 26-31.
A 56th minute try by full-back Morgan Adderley-Jones and converted by Austin restored the two point advantage for Cinderford at 33-31
With 13 minutes to go, substitute Jimmy Williams went over in the corner to extend the lead, making the score 38-31.
But the conversion, which would have put Cinderford two scores ahead went wide, as did a penalty.
With time ebbing away, Shai Bonnick brought Taunton back to within a conversion of snatching a draw.
The touchline, drifted past the upright and the game ended to give Cinderford their first win of 2023 to move back into fifth in National One.
Cinderford: Morgan Adderley-Jones, Mason Tonks, Jamie Forrester, George Boulton, Will Hendy, Mike Wilcox, Mike Austin, George Porter, Will Haly, Shaun Knight, Tyler Jerrum, Jack Shields, George Angell, Dec Fissenden, Harry Hone (capt).
Replacements: Tim Brocket, Harry Edwards, Danny Hodge, Will Baldwin, Jimmy Williams.