NEWENT Town hit the bar with a minute of normal time remaining in their midweek GFA Trophy home clash with Cinderford Town, but lost out 4-2.
The Daffs were rocked after just three minutes with Ryan Mole slicing a cross into his own net.
And Cinderford doubled their lead on 23 minutes, when a ball over the top saw a first time finish from centre forward Craig Norman.
Worse followed a minute before the break, when the visitors forced a corner, the ball dropped on the penalty spot and Norman turned and found his team mate for a tap in at the back post for 3-0 at half-time.
But four minutes into the second period, Tyler Weir making his 100th appearance for the Daffs pulled one back, firing home from 14 yards after a great first time touch.
Newent forced some good saves from the keeper, but were down to 10 men on 60 minutes when Weir received 10 minutes in the sin bin.
Cinderford then added a fourth, while Weir converted a penalty to make it 4-2 with eight minutes of normal time to play.
But despite worrying the woodwork right at the death, it was the Foresters who won through to earn a trip to Worcester City which was due to take place last night (Tuesday).
The Foresters followed up their midweek derby cup win with an Hellenic League Premier win at Wantage Town.
Norman opened the scoring but the Oxfordshire team bounced back and took a 2-1 lead.
Another goal from Norman and one from Drew Heff gave Cinderford a 2-3 win.
Also in the Hellenic Premier on Saturday, strugglers Lydney Town picked up valuable point away to Highworth Town.
Callum Dark and Lucas Vaughan got the goals.
In the North Gloucestershire League, Premier Division leaders scored seven unanswered goals against Mitcheldean.
Jonathan Aitkinson and Joseph Thomas each got two with one each for Youness Ouardi, Ben Fletcher and Liam Williams.
But that was not worst drubbing in the division – second-placed Milkwall put 10 past Ruardean Hill Rangers Reserves.
Ross Juniors men moved into the top two in North Gloucestershire one with a 4-1 away win over Tidenham on Saturday.
A brace from Ben Scotford, and goals from Matthew Darwin and Callum Trotman secured the points, although Juniors finished with 10 men after Finley Morris was given his marching orders.
The result lifts Juniors into the promotion spots above Lydney Town A, who lost 2-1 at home to league leaders Lydbrook 2nds, Lee Lewis and Jack Stacey firing the Wyeside village outfit to victory.
And it’s looking like a very tight race for the title with Lydbrook a point above Juniors having played two games more, and Lydney just a point behind having played the same number as Ross.
Ruardean Hill Rangers won a well deserved point at Little Stoke in the Gloucestershire League, Steve Clark firing them in front by latching onto a clearance, driving into the box and dinking the ball over the keeper.
The hosts dominated the second half, creating numerous chances that went begging.
Rangers looked to have won it with seconds left, but a last-gasp free-kick then bounced off the bar, the ball was crossed deep to the back post and Mike Hardiman forced home an equaliser.
Lydbrook Athletic 1sts suffered a tough day at home to Gloucestershire Northern Two high-flyers Harrow Hill, losing 8-3.
And while village outfit Huntley may be pushing for honours in North Gloucestershire Premier, they were hit for six without reply at Painswick in the Gloucestershire Junior Cup North.
Mitcheldean won 4-2 at home to Broadwell 2nds in league action, thanks to a brace from Adam Beaumont, and goals from Damon Beaumont and Charlie Meek.
In NG 2, Longhope beat hosts Bream 2nds 6-1 thanks to a Dan Morgan brace, and strikes from Patrick Cuthbert, Joseph Heron, Robbie Clark and Thomas O’Hara, lifting them to fourth.And Ruardean United also beat Milkwall 2nds 3-1 away with a Josh Street Brace and Alex Rowles also on target.
But Lydbrook A missed out 2-1 at home to Blakeney 2nds in NG3, Carl Stevens with the consolation.