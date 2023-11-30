CINDERFORD & District swimmers took part in their annual Club Championships over two weeks of competition.
For some of the younger swimmers this was their first opportunity at swimming in front of their supportive family members and team mates, who cheered the high standard of swimming on show.
There were 10 newly qualified timekeepers helping the more experienced officials poolside – for a small Club it is lovely to see that so many people step up and offer to help, this is a great reflection that Cinderford is a family Club.
The week was rounded off with a presentation evening and disco for all members at Oaklands Club giving the swimmers a chance to show off their dance moves and celebrate this years achievements with family and friends.
The Coaches Award went to Libby Hughes for the commitment to the club, effort in her swimming and motivation; Josh Rawlings received the Chairman’s Award for his improvement in the pool and 10-year-old Harriet Purshouse was awarded the Seals Award for her commitment to training over the last 12 months achieving seven county qualifying times.
Thanks were given to all involved in the Club as everyone gives their time voluntary, special thanks and bouquets of flowers went to Coaches Pam James and Jayne Wallace for all the work they put into the Club, also a big thank you to Mandy Knott, Andy Day, Becca Rugman and Sam Plant for their help coaching poolside. Also to swimmer poolside volunteers: Daisy Stuart-Gunter, Libby Hughes, Chris Hadfield and Jade Gilbert. Thanks was also given to Daisy in her role as club captain during 2023.
Winners of the age group sections, who will hold the shields for one year were:
Eight and under: Jessi Sweet and George Rugman; nine years: Kita Fisher and Gilad Morgenstern; 10 years: Harriet Purshouse and William Noble; 11 years: Lilly Rogers and Alex Jones; 12 years: Lucy Williams and Thomas Harris; 13 years: Rae Barnard and ;Thomas Rawlings; 14 years: Ella Plant and Chase Lane;15 years: Imogen Hadfield; Open: Nia Westlake and Morgan Peck.