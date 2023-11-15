CINDERFORD were seven points up within a minute but the outcome was decided by a dominant second half display by visitors Birmingham Moseley.
The Foresters got off to a dream start after Moseley failed to gather the kick-off and winger Mason Tonks took advantage to storm through for the touchdown with Joe Wingfield adding the extras.
Cinderford had chances to extend their put opted for the corner when two kickable penalties were on offer.
The visitors were right back in it just before the half hour when full-back Sam Pointon was first to the ball after a perfectly-weighted grubber kick bounced awkwardly in the Cinderford 22.
The conversion attempt by fly-half Tighe Maxwell-Whiteley after hit the post and the home side went into the break with a slender two point lead.
The Midlanders took the lead for the first time with a penalty in the opening minute of the second half..
Moseley put the home side under pressure and added a second try after 48 minutes taking advantage of an overlap on the left-hand side for winger Dan Brough to score.
Maxwell-Whiteley secured the extra points but Birmingham continued to penetrate Cinderford’s defence with winger Aquile Smith getting the first of three tries after 58 minutes.
Maxwell-Smith added the conversion for 7-19.
Cinderford gave themselves a glimmer of hope when prop Shaun Knight – who had come on for James Elliott – scored a try. The conversion by Wingfield reduced the deficit to eight points with nine minutes on the clock.
But the visitors struck back immediately when Smith gathered in the 22 to go over for his second try
Cinderford’s misery was completed with a converted try by Smith on the stroke of full-time.
Cinderford: Mike Wilcox, Matthew Jones, Will Hendy, Jamie Forrester, Mason Tonks, Joe Winfield, Tom Knight, George Porter, Nathan Taylor, James Elliot, Tyler Jerrum (C), Callum Thompson, Paddy Pearce, Tom Anderson, George Evans.
Replacements: Harry Edwards, Shaun Knight, Dan Hodge, Jack Shields, Jimmy Williams.