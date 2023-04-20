FOREST of Dean Athletic Club’s Corey Sherwin finished ninth overall in the City of Newport marathon on Sunday (April 16).
Corey’s time of 1hr 14mins 49secs was seven minutes and 17 seconds behind winner Adam Bowden of Bridgend who set a new record for the event.
He was one of six runners from the Forest club who took part in the race which is billed as one of the flattest in the UK.
The route takes runners from the city centre out onto the Gwent Levels through villages including Redwick and Magor.
Robert Freeman finished in 1hr 39mins 24secs, nine seconds better than Brian Francis who crossed on 1hr 39mins 33secs.
The first Forest woman home was Rachel Nash in 1hr 52mins 15secs followed by Martin Price on 1hr 58mins 15secs
Anna Freeman finished in 2hrs 04mins 33secs.