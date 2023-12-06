A DISPUTED try in the closing minutes swung Cinderford's National One clash with Rosslyn Park decisively in favour of the hosts.
Cinderford had produced a battling performance to give themselves a chance of a victory in London but the host side went on to win with a 13-point cushion.
Joe Winfield was on target with a penalty for the visitors in the opening minutes of the match, but Park responded with a three-try burst for a 21-3 lead after 22 minutes.
The Forest team kept plugging away though and just before half-time they scored their opening try when Nathan Taylor broke away from a ruck and found Shaun Knight up in support to score, with Winfield adding the conversion.
The second half saw Park quickly securing their bonus point try, with a fine individual score from Luc Smith, younger brother of Marcus, with Josh Bragman adding the conversion.
Cinderford responded with a try from Joe Mullis, which Winfield converted before Park scored again through Craig Stevenson, with Bragman again converting to make it 35-17 after 54 minutes of play.
The visitors now enjoyed their best spell of the match and when a penalty was kicked into the corner, their line-out catch and drive produced a try for Taylor.
They were then awarded a penalty try when Tom Knight’s quick tap and go was stopped illegally.
At 35-29 with 15 minutes of play remainig, it was all to play for.
But it was the hosts who ensured their victory when Cameron Terry was adjudged to have scored his team’s sixth try, which Bragman converted.
Cinderford Utd dominated the early stages of the Counties One Western North game at Longlevens.
Will Anderson scored a try which was converted by Harry Johnson.
Sam Alford added another three points from the tee but the Gloucester side then took control to run out 26-10 winners.
Cinderford (v Rosslyn Park): Cinderford; Mike Wilcox, Matthew Jones, Will Baldwin, Jamie Forrester, Will Hendy, Joe Winfield, Jimmy Williams, Harry Edwards, Nathan Taylor, Shaun Knight, Tyler Jerrum (C), Callum Thompson, Jack Shields, Joe Mullis, Paddy Pearce.
Replacements: George Porter, James Elliot, Dan Hodge, George Evans, Tom Knight.
Cinderford Utd (v Longlevens): Dan Kibble, Stan Norman, Jake Shortland, Tom Samak, Will Anderson, Harry Johnson, Sam Alford, Dewi Wilcox, Sam Baker(C), Matt Cotton, Wolfgang Cross, Jonny Holliday, Ewan Gwynne, Tom Anderson, George Angell.
Replacements: Mikkel Christiansen, James Kear, Matty Williams.