Scott Ayers, Conor Burris, Lee Ayers and Luke Martin set off at 4.30am in their attempt to complete the MacMillan Longest Day Golf Challenge, that required them to complete 72 holes in one day.
What a day it turned out to be, as the the four weary challengers approached the 18th green for the fourth time, close to 8.30pm.
They would like to make a massive shoutout to the staff at Forest Hill’s Golf Club, for keeping them fed and hydrated throughout the day, to the 20-30 friends and members who turned up to encourage them throughout the final round, and to everyone who sponsored them towards their final total of £2500 – smashing the target of £400.
Lee Ayers played some exceptional golf throughout the day as he was 14 under par gross after 54 holes.