Monmouth now began running the ball from deep defence instead of clearing their line. When a visiting forward was sent off for stamping, Penallta rallied even more and four minutes before normal time drove over after a series of rucks. The difficult kick from far out, although with what wind there now was, levelled the scores and Monmouth were made to survive the closing minutes whilst still trying to batter their way from near their line when at times a deep relieving kick might have been the better option.